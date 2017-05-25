Wine and weed? Some Oregon vineyards ...

Wine and weed? Some Oregon vineyards try hand at pot farming

In this April 5 photo, vineyard owner Katherine Bryan laughs as she discusses the wines available for tasting at Deer Creek Vineyards in Selma. Bryan is one of a handful of vineyard owners and winemakers in this fertile corner of southwestern Oregon who are branching out into marijuana farming after the legalization of recreational weed in Oregon two years ago.

