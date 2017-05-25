Wine and weed? Some Oregon vineyards try hand at pot farming
In this April 5 photo, vineyard owner Katherine Bryan laughs as she discusses the wines available for tasting at Deer Creek Vineyards in Selma. Bryan is one of a handful of vineyard owners and winemakers in this fertile corner of southwestern Oregon who are branching out into marijuana farming after the legalization of recreational weed in Oregon two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC