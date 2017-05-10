Why Oregon took 8 months to fix its l...

Why Oregon took 8 months to fix its lead problem in youth prisons

Oregon officials knew in July 2016 that tap water in juvenile prisons had excessive levels of lead but took eight months to test the entire system and shut down bad faucets. Full-scale testing of youth prisons in February and March came nearly six months after the state finished lead inspections on 40 other buildings where state employees lived or worked, including the governor's mansion and the Oregon Capitol.

