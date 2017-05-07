What's Craft Beer's Bigger Threat? Wi...

What's Craft Beer's Bigger Threat? Wine, Whiskey, Weed...or All 3?

There are more breweries in existence today than at any other time in U.S. history, and the mega-brewers are finding their watered-down suds being rejected in favor of more flavorful craft beers, while craft brewers are having trouble gaining more than just a sliver of the pie because there's just too much choice on package store shelves and on tap at local bars. Changing drinker preferences are also wreaking havoc with sales as consumers have increasingly exhibited a fondness for spirits and wine, which are enjoying newfound popularity.

