What the Oregon Equal Pay Act of 2017...

What the Oregon Equal Pay Act of 2017 could mean for you

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Portland, on Wednesday, May 17, after the Oregon Equal Pay Act of 2017 passes unanimously in the Senate. ( The bill aims to shrink the stubborn pay gaps between genders, races and those in other protected classes by expanding protections for people who are regularly discriminated against, and by encouraging companies to proactively examine their own pay practices before a lawsuit is filed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC