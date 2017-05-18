What the Oregon Equal Pay Act of 2017 could mean for you
Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Portland, on Wednesday, May 17, after the Oregon Equal Pay Act of 2017 passes unanimously in the Senate. ( The bill aims to shrink the stubborn pay gaps between genders, races and those in other protected classes by expanding protections for people who are regularly discriminated against, and by encouraging companies to proactively examine their own pay practices before a lawsuit is filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC