Warren qualifies for Miss Oregon Pageant
Rachael Warren, a graduate of Roseburg High School, has qualified for the Miss Oregon Pageant in Seaside for the second year in a row. The 20-year-old Seattle University economics major was crowned Miss Cascade 2017 in an open contest last Sunday at the Barclay Theater in Oregon City.
