Voters show up for school bonds, support gas pipeline
Voters in Oregon approved two-thirds of the school bonds on ballots in communities statewide, mostly gave the thumbs up to spending on public safety and libraries and rejected a measure that would have blocked a natural gas export pipeline in the southwestern corner of the state. A total of 10 school bonds across Oregon, from Jefferson to Bend to Lake Oswego, passed while four failed and one appeared poised to fail with 200 ballots still under review.
