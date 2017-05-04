University of Oregon partners with tribes to debut Native American student housing
Representatives from Oregon's nine federally recognized tribes signed a memorandum of understanding establishing collaborative educational initiatives with University of Oregon officials on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Many Nations Longhouse on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. Tribal leaders got their first look Friday at a Native American dormitory wing slated to open this fall at the University of Oregon .
