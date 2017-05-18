'Unable to get the results we need,' ...

'Unable to get the results we need,' Oregon child welfare director resigns

Read more: OregonLive.com

The director of Oregon's troubled child welfare program submitted her resignation this week, less than a year after she accepted the job. Lena Alhusseini's resignation comes less than two weeks after a story in The Oregonian/OregonLive about the Department of Human Services' decision to remove a 4-year-old foster child from her aunt and uncle's care, severing the girl from the only stable loving home she has known to unite her with a toddler brother she has never met.

Chicago, IL

