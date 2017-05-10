U.S. District Court Holds that a State University Is Immune from...

U.S. District Court Holds that a Stat...

On April 11, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon granted Oregon Health and Sciences University's motion to dismiss a qui tam False Claim Act suit, holding that OHSU is an "arm of the state" of Oregon, and therefore OHSU is not subject to FCA liability, regardless of whether the United States intervenes in the case. The Court concluded that the Supreme Court's holding in Vermont Agency of Natural Resources v.

