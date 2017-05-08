Time to invest in schools and healthc...

Time to invest in schools and healthcare: Letter to the editor

House Speaker Tina Kotek recently unveiled a budget proposal with Rep. Nancy Nathanson and Rep. Phil Barnhart. I applaud the budget proposal recently released by House Speaker Tina Kotek, Rep. Nancy Nathanson, and Rep. Phil Barnhart.

