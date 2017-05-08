Time to invest in schools and healthcare: Letter to the editor
House Speaker Tina Kotek recently unveiled a budget proposal with Rep. Nancy Nathanson and Rep. Phil Barnhart. I applaud the budget proposal recently released by House Speaker Tina Kotek, Rep. Nancy Nathanson, and Rep. Phil Barnhart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC