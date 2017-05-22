Thomas Tyner Returning To Football, But Not To Oregon Ducks
It has been a few years since former Oregon Football Running Back Thomas Tyner Retired from Football for Medical Reasons, but he has had a change of heart. Tyner could have the opportunity of a lifetime with the Oregon Ducks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Autzen Zoo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC