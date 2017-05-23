The solar eclipse is coming -- and it...

The solar eclipse is coming -- and it's $2,000 for a grand view

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Oregonians are set to be the first ones in the United States to witness the solar eclipse and some have paid a whopping $2,000 for a simple luxury: unobstructed views. In an auction, 30 bidders paid $500 a night instead of the standard $28 to camp at a state park in Oregon during the "Great American Eclipse" weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC