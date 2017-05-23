The solar eclipse is coming -- and it's $2,000 for a grand view
Oregonians are set to be the first ones in the United States to witness the solar eclipse and some have paid a whopping $2,000 for a simple luxury: unobstructed views. In an auction, 30 bidders paid $500 a night instead of the standard $28 to camp at a state park in Oregon during the "Great American Eclipse" weekend.
