The Oregonian Lays Off More Reporters, Including Its Music Critic
According to a memo sent out to staff by editor Mark Katches, the layoffs will "affect fewer than 10 people." Four of the "fewer than 10" are veteran sports reporter Mike Tokito, sports writers Billy Gates and Pete Christopher, and music critic David Greenwald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC