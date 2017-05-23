The Oregonian dominates regional jour...

The Oregonian dominates regional journalism contest, claims 7 first place awards

Journalists at The Oregonian/OregonLive won eight first prize awards in a five-state journalism contest and swept the categories of investigative reporting and coverage of government and politics, social issues, crime and justice, and spot news. The 2016 Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition, sponsored by the regional Society of Professional Journalists , was open to news media in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

