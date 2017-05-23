The Big Idea: Join us Wednesday for a discussion of Oregon's broken budget with Gov. Kate Brown, ...
Projections show that Oregon could collect a record $21 billion in revenues over the next two years. Yet as lawmakers struggle to fix a broken budget system, public colleges and universities are planning tuition increases, while school districts across the state are considering how many teachers and school days to cut.
