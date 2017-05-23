The Big Idea: Join us Wednesday for a...

The Big Idea: Join us Wednesday for a discussion of Oregon's broken budget with Gov. Kate Brown, ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Projections show that Oregon could collect a record $21 billion in revenues over the next two years. Yet as lawmakers struggle to fix a broken budget system, public colleges and universities are planning tuition increases, while school districts across the state are considering how many teachers and school days to cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC