The 12 best places to view the 2017 solar eclipse around the U.S.
On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will streak across the United States, making first landfall in Oregon and crossing the Midwest and southeast before heading out over the Atlantic Ocean. There will be plenty of places to watch it along the path of totality the area where viewers can see the total solar eclipse but it's not hard to whittle things down to a tidy list of 12 great places to see it.
