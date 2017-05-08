TESCO to expand with new facility in ...

TESCO to expand with new facility in Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Press

The company plans to invest between $4 million and $6 million to build a 25,000 square foot facility to accommodate used bus sales and service operations. The expansion will result in 14 new full-time positions within the next two years, with a total annual salary of approximately $530,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I've decided to do some research 1 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC