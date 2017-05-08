Suit targets house-flipping family
A new lawsuit accuses a Portland area house-flipping business of engaging in predatory and deceptive practices to take advantage of homeowners and tenants. The suit is unusual in the level of detail it provides as well as in the source of the allegations of trickery - a sworn affidavit from one of the business partners that is named in the complaint, Jeffrey Divers.
