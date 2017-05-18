Studded tires escape fee hike
As Oregon lawmakers consider $8.2 billion in added taxes and fees over the next decade for road and bridge improvements, one thing that's not proposed for a new hike is studded tires. That might seem surprising, since some Oregon Department of Transportation officials say that the studs continue to wreak devastating damage on roads while significantly increasing the costs of fixing and maintaining bridges.
