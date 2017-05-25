Senate leader says votes short on key...

Senate leader says votes short on key Oregon tax reforms

7 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Senate President Peter Courtney said Friday there isn't enough support to successfully approve multi-billion dollar tax reforms on business, transportation and health care. Those are the top three agenda items that could determine lawmakers' ability to close a $1.4 billion deficit and pass a balanced budget by July 10, the deadline to end the 2017 legislative session in Salem.

Chicago, IL

