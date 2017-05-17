Secretary of State: Oregon could be wasting millions by keeping ineligible people on Medicaid

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson delivers his inaugural address on Dec. 30, 2016 in the Oregon Senate chambers in Salem. Gordon Friedman/Staff has identified approximately 86,000 individuals, representing about 8% of the State's entire Medicaid population, who have not undergone the federally required annual benefit eligibility determination process," Richardson and Memmott wrote in a one-page "auditor alert" issued on Wednesday morning.

