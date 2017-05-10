Portland Metro Monday Weather: Hot day shoots temperatures well above normal
High pressure that built over the region on Sunday continues Monday with a light offshore flow and a thermal trough bringing us warm air from California. Temperatures will soar above the average of 68 for this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC