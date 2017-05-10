Part 1: Sex education in Oregon: is it working?
Oregon is ranked nationally when it comes to reproductive health and rights. The state was one of only 5 in the country to receive an "A" in The Population Institutes annual report card , specifically citing Oregon's comprehensive sex education in schools.
