OSU Softball Swept In Eugene

Oregon State softball, fresh off straight Pac-12 series wins, went down to Eugene this weekend to take on the 6th ranked Ducks, and the Ducks were not kind hosts. Oregon outscored the Beavs 22-2 in a 3 game sweep of the Beavs. The first 3 innings were a pitchers dual as both Megan Kleist of Oregon and Taylor Cotton of OSU kept the opposing bats off the board and the game scoreless.

