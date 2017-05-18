Oregon's failure to justify all Medicaid spending: Editorial

It was during the administration of former Gov. John Kitzhaber that Oregon became something of a health care darling in Washington, D.C. The state's effort to transform the delivery of medical services through cost-conscious Coordinated Care Organizations to an expanded Medicaid population held the promise of reduced medical spending in Oregon and, potentially, the nation. The drive to "bend the cost curve down," as Kitzhaber had repeatedly put it, conflated well with some of the purposes of Obamacare.

