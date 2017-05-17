Oregon Voters Could See More Communit...

Oregon Voters Could See More Community Rights Measures Going Forward

1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Voters in Coos County said 'no' Tuesday to a measure that could have blocked a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline. The results are too close to call for a Lincoln County measure banning aerial pesticide spraying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

