Oregon took months to fix lead problems at juvenile prisons - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST
Signs warn people not to drink the water are on drinking fountain in this file photo from Spokane. Water issues throughout the nation have caused problems for public health officials, and Oregon officials are now feeling the heat for delays in dealing with lead in the water at an Oregon youth jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|Sun
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC