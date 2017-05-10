Oregon Symphony announces lineup for ...

Oregon Symphony announces lineup for its 2017-2018 season

In February, the Oregon Symphony offered a sneak peek at its 2017-18 season, from classical favorites to pops concerts to kids concerts. Now the symphony has released the full lineup as it prepares to put season tickets on sale May 13. It will be conductor Carlos Kalmar's 15th season with the orchestra.

