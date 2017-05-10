Oregon State University will rent out dorms for the 2017 solar eclipse
The International Living and Learning Center at Oregon State University in Corvallis, built in 2011, houses about 312 residents who have the opportunity to learn about other cultures while they're there. Oregon State University has come up with a clever plan to provide some extra lodging for the estimated 1 million people coming to Oregon for the upcoming solar eclipse: rent out the dorms.
