Oregon Senators Demand to Know Why FEMA Denied Federal Funds to Help With Snowstorm Damages
Oregon won't receive federal aid to recover from the more than $17 million in damages from January's severe winter. In a letter sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency today, Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley join Rep. Greg Walden in pushing the agency for more transparency when it comes to granting federal disaster declarations.
