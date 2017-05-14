Oregon port vote is latest local action on fossil fuels
There are 1 comment on the The Republic story from 19 hrs ago, titled Oregon port vote is latest local action on fossil fuels. In it, The Republic reports that:
Residents of a coastal community in Oregon are considering whether to try to derail a fossil fuel export project in their rural county, a decision that could put them at odds with the Trump administration. The ballot measure before Coos County voters Tuesday would block the $7.5 billion Jordan Cove Energy Project, a proposed liquefied natural gas port that would be the first of its kind on the U.S. West Coast.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Trump is going to deport those welfare bums
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC