Oregon plans broader rating system for schools - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST
Oregon intends to shift how it evaluates schools and intervenes in those with the poorest results, moving from the rigid model required under No Child Left Behind to a more nuanced approach shaped by Oregonians. State leaders plan to make that official this week when they submit their 136-page plan to the federal education department.
