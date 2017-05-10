Oregon May Offer "Nonbinary" As A Gender Option On Driver's Licenses
The state of Oregon is considering allowing people to identify as a gender other than male or female on a driver's license. Instead of the typical "F" or "M" options, a license of a nonbinary person who does not identify with either gender would have an "X" in the sex section.
