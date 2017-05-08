Oregon may allow drivers to choose nonbinary, rather than male or female, for licenses
Oregon may soon become the first U.S. state to allow residents to identify as "nonbinary," neither male nor female, on their driver licenses and identification cards. Transgender Oregonians say the change would validate their identities and make them safer as they hand over their licenses at restaurants, health clinics and airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC