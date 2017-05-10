Oregon man sentenced for groping girl...

Oregon man sentenced for groping girl on flight from Texas

Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

An Oregon man who groped a 13-year-old girl during a flight home from Dallas has been sentenced to home detention, substance-abuse treatment and probation. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman on Thursday gave Chad Camp credit for the nearly 11 months he's spent in jail since his June 2016 arrest.

