Oregon man sentenced for groping girl on flight from Texas
An Oregon man who groped a 13-year-old girl during a flight home from Dallas has been sentenced to home detention, substance-abuse treatment and probation. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman on Thursday gave Chad Camp credit for the nearly 11 months he's spent in jail since his June 2016 arrest.
