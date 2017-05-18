Oregon man charged with impersonating...

Oregon man charged with impersonating police officer to scare bully

13 hrs ago

The Mail Tribune reports 45-year-old Leif Reed Johnson had pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of criminal impersonation of a peace officer. Central Point police say Johnson had gone to a child's front door twice posing as an officer.

