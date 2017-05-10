In 1980, Oregon's voters approved a moratorium on the financing and construction of nuclear power plants in Oregon until two conditions are met: First, that a permanent repository for extremely dangerous and long-lived high-level nuclear waste is established by the federal government and is licensed to operate and accept the waste from a proposed plant. And second, that voters approve the new, proposed plant in a statewide vote.

