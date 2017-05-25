Oregon lawmaker in running for Trump appointment as state's top prosecutor
In his first interview on the subject, McLane, 52, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he is among a handful of candidates being vetted by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration. McLane declined to name the other contenders.
