Oregon Insurers Seek Double-Digit Price Increases for 2018
Health insurers in Oregon are seeking double-digit price increases for 2018, saying it's because of the sicker-than-expected customers that became eligible under the Affordable Care Act. The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports the proposed increases are not quite as steep as they've been in recent years.
