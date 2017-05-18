Oregon governor forgives boy for swip...

Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen

The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a blue pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol. Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of Samuel Revenko 's apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, 'I think we can forgive Samuel, don't you think, Oregonians?' In the pencil-written letter, Samuel explains that he visited the Capitol Building on a classroom tour on April 19 and took the items.

