Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen

This photo provided by the Office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shows a portion of an apology letter from a fourth-grader to Gov. Brown, explaining that his class had toured the Capitol on a field trip in April 2017 and how he took a hazelnut and a pen from the Capitol Building. In a note replying to the letter, which included the pen in question and a $1 reimbursement for the hazelnut, Brown thanked the young man and wrote "I accept your apology and forgive you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.