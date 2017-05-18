Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen
This photo provided by the Office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shows a portion of an apology letter from a fourth-grader to Gov. Brown, explaining that his class had toured the Capitol on a field trip in April 2017 and how he took a hazelnut and a pen from the Capitol Building. In a note replying to the letter, which included the pen in question and a $1 reimbursement for the hazelnut, Brown thanked the young man and wrote "I accept your apology and forgive you."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC