Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen

This photo provided by the Office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shows the Governor's response to an apology letter from a fourth-grader to her explaining that his class had toured the Capitol on... SALEM, Ore. - The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol.

