Oregon Eases Birth Certificate Changes for Trans People

Oregon's Kate Brown, the nation's first and only out bisexual governor, is helping to keep the state in the forefront of LGBT progress, today signing a law making it easier for transgender Oregonians to revise the name and gender on their birth certificates. Under the new law, House Bill 2673A, trans people with Oregon birth certificates will be able to make the changes simply by filling out a form rather than posting a public notice in a county clerk's office and going to court, making the process easier and more private while greatly reducing the cost, Reuters reports.

