Oregon couple who allegedly starved d...

Oregon couple who allegedly starved daughter, 5, debated getting her medical help before she died

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

An Oregon couple has been charged with murder after allegedly withholding food from their 5-year-old daughter and debating whether to seek medical help the day the starving girl died, according to multiple news reports. Estevan Garcia, 34, and 31-year-old wife Sacora Horn-Garcia were arrested in April and charged with murder by abuse, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment in the December death of their child, a Deschutes County, Oregon, court official confirms to PEOPLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC