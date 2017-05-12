Oregon couple jailed for 'horrific' c...

Oregon couple jailed for 'horrific' child abuse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The mother of a 2-year-old girl and the woman's husband have been sentenced to more than a year in prison for what prosecutors called "horrific" abuse of the child at the couple's Madras home. The Bend Bulletin reports Friday that Antonio Javon Burke-Gates shot cell phone video of his wife, Mariah Rodriguez, beating and berating the sobbing toddler and mocking her because she couldn't stand up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC