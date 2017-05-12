Oregon couple jailed for 'horrific' child abuse
The mother of a 2-year-old girl and the woman's husband have been sentenced to more than a year in prison for what prosecutors called "horrific" abuse of the child at the couple's Madras home. The Bend Bulletin reports Friday that Antonio Javon Burke-Gates shot cell phone video of his wife, Mariah Rodriguez, beating and berating the sobbing toddler and mocking her because she couldn't stand up.
