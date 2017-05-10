Oregon child welfare director resigns
The child welfare director of the Oregon Department of Human Services has resigned after less than a year on the job. Lena Alhusseini's resignation came just weeks after she outlined her vision for the state's child welfare system, the Statesman Journal reported.
