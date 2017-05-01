Oregon Bill Would Allow People To Petition Courts To Remove Family Members' Guns
Oregonians could petition a court to revoke the gun rights of a household member in crisis under a bill approved Monday in the Oregon Senate. The measure would allow people to go before a judge and make the case that someone they live with is an imminent threat to themselves or others and should have their guns removed.
