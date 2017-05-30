Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz withdraws from the Pre Classic's Bowerman Mile
Matthew Centrowitz, who won the Olympic gold medal in the 1,500 meters at last summer's Olympics, has withdrawn from the Prefontaine Classic. The two-day meet begins tonight at Hayward Field in Eugene.
