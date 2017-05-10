Now the Oregon Ducks have to finish a...

Now the Oregon Ducks have to finish at the Pac-12 Championships: Oregon track & field...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Oregon javelin thrower Cody Danielson prepares to launch on the first day of the Pac-12 Championships. It still could go south for the Oregon Ducks today when the Pac-12 Championships wrap up on what looks like another cool, wet day at Hayward Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... 17 hr We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC