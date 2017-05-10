No evidence of arson at Reo's Ribs; investigators seek community help
Food spills out of a tipped-over freezer outside Reo's Ribs, a Northeast Portland restaurant that caught fire May 8, 2017. Fire investigators have found no signs that the early morning fire at Reo's Ribs was an arson, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said Friday.
